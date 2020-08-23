We’ve all heard of Jessica Howell Walker, Susan Long and Judy Morales, Temple City Councilwomen.
They can thank the groundwork of Bennie “Bene” Walker Banks (1866-1939).
Likewise, we’ve seen Belton’s Mayor Marion Grayson step up to the podium to speak in her official role.
But who remembers what Carrie Morgan Hodges (1877-1965) said?
Shirley Fleming and Debbie Nash-King proudly serve as Killeen City Councilwomen.
A century ago, Eliza Sophia “Birdie” Johnson (1868-1926) proved that women’s place was on a national stage.
The Bell County Commissioners Court last Monday unanimously approved a proclamation celebrating the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution that opened voting booths to women. A hundred years ago last Tuesday was the centennial anniversary of women’s right to vote in the United States. That date — Aug. 18, 1920 — is now embossed on women’s history timelines.
Locally, the date Oct. 7, 1912, is also significant.
Bell County voters owe a big thanks to hundreds of women in the early 20th century who dared to oppose the status quo to fight for the right to vote.
Women began working for poll privileges in the late 1800s. The Texas Equal Rights Association, organized in 1893 in Dallas, had active auxiliaries in Belton and Temple. As a result, suffrage news began regularly appearing in Temple and Belton newspapers.
However, many women were also caught up in the efforts to outlaw alcohol. Thus, prohibition fights and suffrage fights fought each other for attention.
Within the first decade of the 20th century, women’s suffrage was a force to be reckoned with. The early suffragists had several attributes in common: They were white and wealthy — either from their husbands or from inheritance. They were educated, eloquent and able to organize into cohesive, well-organized factions.
Their message was clear: Give women access to the ballot box so they will be better mothers, teachers, businesswomen and working women. They argued that they could use the ballot to improve schools, playgrounds, parks, public health, sanitation and working conditions.
According to Banks, wife of a prominent Temple attorney, Bell County’s “suffrage wave” — as she wrote in 1918 — struck Temple in fall 1912.
On Oct. 7, “a little bunch of Temple women gathered at the Carnegie Library and formed themselves into The Equal Suffrage Association of Temple,” she wrote. “I remember we debated whether we were called ‘suffragists’ or ‘suffragettes.’ Anyway, in those days the cause was not as popular as it is today.”
She enlisted as first president her close friend, Zollie Luther Jones (1865-1934), wife of prominent banker W. Goodrich Jones and daughter of a president of Baylor Female College.
Banks recalled that the success of their movement was “due to (Jones’) efficiency as an officer and her personality as a woman.” Banks was the promoter and strategic planner, serving as an Aaron to Jones’ Moses.
The charter group included 21 wives and daughters of prominent men. Soon, 23 more joined them; then, more than 100. They buttonholed prominent men in town to support their cause. The irony: They couldn’t vote to win the vote; they needed men to vote in their favor.
Banks admitted being labeled as “idiots and lunatics” did sting, but they were determined.
Others, such as Carrie Morgan Hodges (1877-1965), took no back pews when it came to standing up for their rights. Hodges, wife of the pastor of Grace Presbyterian Church, knew her proper place, and she ignored it — especially when it came to speaking up for women’s right to vote.
In March 1917, the Temple Chamber of Commerce sponsored a debate at Temple High School on women’s rights and suffrage in a packed auditorium. She debated a local attorney freshly minted from Yale University Law School in front of an imposing crowd of students and townspeople.
Their topic: “Women’s Place in the Affairs of the World.” She spoke in favor of women’s voting rights; the attorney took the contrarian view.
“Never before or since did I wax so eloquent,” she wrote in a 1963 memoir. The Temple Daily Telegram in March 1917 carried her speech in full and declared her the winner.
As a result, during Temple High’s all-male student body elections, the female students formed their own caucus and nominated their own slate of officers.
A few weeks later, Hodges spoke at a Heidenheimer women’s rights rally. “At the time, a minister’s wife was to be seen but not heard on such a debatable subject. I went. I spoke on the cause I believed in. I did see that it was not reported in the Daily Telegram because of the effect it might have on my husband and his ministry. I am chuckling now over my daring,” she said.
All the work eventually paid off. Texas lawmakers allowed women to vote in the 1918 primary.
Temple and Belton newspapers reported that hundreds of women queued around the block for 17 days to register during the sweltering summer of 1918.
Bell County registered an estimated 6,000 women, compared to the total male rolls of about 7,500. As expected, in the May 1919 election, prohibition handily won the county, and the suffrage vote squeaked by.
The victory propelled Salado native Eliza Sophia “Birdie” Robertson Johnson (1868-1926) onto the national stage as she served as the first Democratic national committeewoman from Texas.
Johnson became active in the League of Women Voters in 1920. She and her husband, Cone Johnson, both won an election as delegates to the 1920 Democratic national convention, thus becoming perhaps the first husband-wife delegate team in U.S. history. As a delegate, she supported the proposed woman suffrage amendment. The Texas delegation unanimously chose her as the first Democratic national committeewoman from Texas.
Of the 11 former Confederate states, only three ratified the 19th Amendment during the 1919-20 campaign. Texas was the first of the three, yielding to suffragists’ demands only after the movement seemed assured of national success.