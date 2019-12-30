What a year 2019 was.
Central Texans witnessed a year of changes that included the destruction of a historic Westphalia church, some violent deaths that drew national attention, new leaders in Bell County and Temple government positions, and additions and improvements to local school campuses.
Westphalia church fire
On July 28, fire destroyed the historic Church of the Visitation Catholic Church in Westphalia.
Located in an unincorporated area of Falls County, the 124-year-old wooden church was fully engulfed in flames before any volunteer firefighters made it to the scene. Falls County Constable Jerry Loden was on his way to check on some cows when he got a call at 7:55 a.m. from a family member who had seen smoke coming out of a church bell tower.
Within about 45 minutes the church was gone.
Those who showed up at the site to commiserate with other church members and residents had attended Mass at the church as children; were married there; had christened their own children there; and were present at the church for their parents’ and grandparents’ funerals. Many cried and hugged each other for support.
“The Church of the Visitation was the community and the community was the church,” said Bill Smetana, a church deacon who lived in Westphalia all his life. “They operated as one.”
Officer-involved shooting
A Texas Ranger and Temple Police Department investigation continues into the Dec. 2 officer-involved shooting of 28-year-old Michael Dean by Officer Carmen DeCruz.
Neither the Rangers nor Temple Police have provided any kind of narrative to Dean’s family or the community as to what happened that led to Dean’s death.
The cause of death was a gunshot wound to Dean’s head, a preliminary autopsy report said.
No decision has been announced as to whether or not charges will be filed against DeCruz, a nine-year veteran of the Temple Police Department. DeCruz is on paid administrative leave.
Prayer vigils have been held, as well as a march in downtown Temple that ended at the police department. That march was organized by the Temple branch of the NAACP.
Temple
Temple saw turnover of several key positions in city government with a new airport director, city spokeswoman and city attorney.
Temple Police Chief Floyd Mitchell resigned in early October to take the top administrative position for the Lubbock Police Department. Named Nov. 8 as Interim Police Chief was Deputy Chief Jim Tobin while a search for a new chief is conducted.
Sean Parker was appointed the city’s new airport director in October after a three-month search. Kathryn Davis, former Killeen city attorney, was appointed to fill the city attorney position. Temple hired new public relations manager Laurie Simmons in October.
There were changes to the City Council. Former District 4 representative Mike Pilkington resigned in January after a video of a 2017 drunken driving incident surfaced. The West Temple race for the District 4 seat was won by former banker Wendell Williams.
Temple officials approved the construction of the new Niagara Bottling Plant in the city’s industrial district. The plant will cost the company $90 million to build, with the company expected to purchase $2.3 million in water from Temple annually.
City Manger Brynn Myers — who won leadership awards — continued with her push for more master planning with plans looking at water, wastewater, neighborhood improvements and parks.
Capital murder
A woman and a man who’d been her friend for years reportedly were killed Jan. 3 by an ex-boyfriend.
Jenna Scott, 28, and Michael Swearingin, 32, were the reported victims of Cedric Marks and Maya Maxwell.
Marks reportedly killed Scott and Swearingin in a Killeen residence and transported their bodies to Clearview, Okla., where the bodies were buried in a shallow grave.
Maxwell claims she helped hide Swearingin’s car in Austin and went with Marks to Oklahoma to bury the bodies.
Marks — a former mixed martial arts fighter who escaped briefly during transport back to Bell County — pleaded not guilty in court to any of the capital, felony or misdemeanor charges against him.
Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza said he will seek the death penalty against Marks if he is convicted of capital murder of multiple persons.
Bell County
This year marked a big turnover for Bell County officials.
The Commissioners Court saw three new faces sworn in: Bell County Judge David Blackburn, Precinct 2 Commissioner Bobby Whitson and Precinct 4 Commissioner John Driver.
Treasurer Gaylon Evans, Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman, Precinct 1 Constable Pat Duffield and Judge Paul LePak of the 264th District Court also started their first full terms this year.
While those six elected officials took over, another one was removed from office — Precinct 4, Place 1 Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown. A jury trial stripped the Killeen Democrat of her position in February. Brown drew international media attention after a report by the Telegram two years ago that she set a record $4 billion bond for Killeen murder suspect Antonio Willis. The bond, ruled unconstitutional, was later lowered, but Brown’s other decisions led to her public reprimand by the State Commission on Judicial Conduct and the trial that removed her.
County commissioners unanimously tapped Killeen Democrat Daryl Peters to serve Brown’s remaining two years of her term.
Belton
Colorado-based private emergency medical service provider American Medical Response took over the city of Belton’s ambulance service in October. The switch came after the Belton Fire Department lost 17 employees.
“We’ve had a tough year with the loss of paramedics. I personally was not in favor of going to an outside ambulance service to (take care of) the city’s needs,” Mayor Marion Grayson said, explaining her initial hesitation to allow AMR to takeover Belton’s ambulance service.
Belton ISD
Susan Kincannon — who led the Belton Independent School District for eight years as its top administrator — took over as the Waco ISD superintendent in September. The Belton school board is considering six candidates for superintendent.
The district opened Charter Oak Elementary in August. The $17 million campus, 8402 Poison Oak Road in Temple, opened with 370 students. It has enough room for 800 students. Charter Oak is Belton ISD’s 11th elementary school.
Temple ISD
Twenty years have passed since the Temple Independent School District last opened a new campus. The district is planning to open a new campus within the next five years.
The school board approved the purchase of 47 acres in southeast Temple near Old Highway 95. It cost $702,911.
“This decision sends a clear message that we will be positioned to handle our projected growth and be ready to welcome our future families to new schools and master-planned high-quality residential developments,” Superintendent Bobby Ott said.
Templeton Demographics estimated that Temple ISD will enroll 950 additional students in its southeast area. More than 1,600 homes are planned for the southeast Temple area.
The Temple City Council approved a nearly $1.5 million agreement to extend the sewer lines to the area and annexed the land into the city in October.
Education
Teachers across Bell County and Texas received raises this school year.
The Texas Legislature — through House Bill 3, the $11.6 billion public education finance reform measure — mandated school districts to give full-time teachers a raise.
Temple ISD teachers got a $3,000 to $5,725 raise — a boost of 9.2 percent.
“That is the largest (average increase) that I’m aware of in this area,” Ott said.
Belton ISD teachers had an average pay increase of 6.5 percent. They saw an extra $3,200 to $5,190 on their paychecks this school year.
Temple College
Christy Ponce began her tenure at Temple College as president in January 2019.
Ponce came to Temple after serving as executive vice president at Lee College in Baytown. Ponce said at the beginning of her career she adopted a servant-leader philosophy that emphasizes the role of serving others and creating positive change.
Temple VA
Michael Kiefer was appointed director for the Central Texas Veterans Health Care System effective July 21, 2019. As director, he is responsible for the day-to-day operations of the multi-million-dollar Central Texas Veterans Health Care System with an annual budget of about $810 million and over 4,200 employees. In 2018, the health care system logged over 1.3 million outpatient visits and 8,700 admissions for approximately 107,000 unique Veteran patients.
In 2019, Warrior Fitness Park at the Temple VA was dedicated in February. The outdoor fitness park, located outside the domiciliary, is open to all veterans in the community and VA staff.
On Oct. 1, the Temple VA became smoke free as part of a nationwide effort to eliminate smoking on the grounds of veteran health care facilities.
The Temple-based Central Texas Veterans Health Care System was designated in October as the first Purple Heart VA Health Care System in the U.S.
George Powell
A convicted robber who claimed his innocence for more than 12 years had his first trial vacated and was granted a new trial by the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals.
George Powell was in prison for a 2008 Killeen aggravated robbery. He was moved from prison to the Bell County Jail, after which he was released on a personal recognizance bond.
Powell has been represented by Texas Innocence Project Executive Director Michael Ware and his team.
Telegram Staff Writers Jacob Sanchez, Deborah McKeon, Janice Gibbs and Shane Monaco contributed to this report.