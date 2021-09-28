BELL COUNTY
Police agencies in Bell County are investigating to determine where there is a connection between three freeway shootings — including a Belton incident in which a North Texas man died — that occurred within a week.
A 32-year-old Euless man died from his injuries after he crashed a white Chevrolet Trailblazer into the Lampasas River following a shooting at 8:32 p.m. Sept. 12 on southbound Interstate 35.
Antonio Alvidrez died from his injuries at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple, Belton city spokesman Paul Romer said Monday. Alvidrez’s vehicle had bullet holes in it after he was shot near a bridge over the Lampasas River, where he crashed.
Belton police are trying to determine why the shooting occurred as they seek assistance from the public to identify a suspect and the suspect’s car.
“Belton Police Department often uses partnerships that have been previously established with state and local partners to collaborate resources and share information on investigations that may or may not be linked,” Belton Deputy Chief Larry Berg said in a statement.
Anyone with information can call 254-933-5840 or text tips to 254-217-6764 with any information.
Two other shootings occurred on Bell County highways after the Belton incident. Shootings were reported on Sept. 15 on Interstate 14 in Harker Heights and Sept. 17 on Interstate 35 in Temple.
Two of the three shootings occurred at night; one was in the morning.
However, representatives of the Temple and Heights departments said there is no current evidence linking the shootings.
Heights shooting
A motorist was wounded Sept. 15 while driving on westbound Interstate 14 in Harker Heights.
That shooting — which police believe to be an isolated incident — occurred in the 800 block of Interstate 14 at about 8:37 a.m. Sept. 15.
The suspect vehicle was described as dark in color and traveled west on I-14 near Seton Medical Center Harker Hights. The driver suffered non-life threatening injuries from a gunshot wound, police said.
“I don’t believe they’re related,” Harker Heights spokesman Lawrence Stewart told the Telegram on Tuesday.
The department is asking anyone who may have any information about the incident to contact the Harker Heights Police Criminal Investigations Division at 254-953-5400 and select option 2.
Temple shooting
Two days after the Heights incident, two motorcyclists were wounded Sept. 17 in a shooting in North Temple, police said.
At 10:57 p.m. Friday, Temple officers were dispatched to a shots-fired call on northbound I-35 north of Buc-ee’s.
The motorcyclists were shot by someone in a vehicle while they were stopped on the side of the road, police spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin previously said.
The two victims were transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple, she said.
One victim, initially in stable condition, was later released from the hospital. The other victim remained hospitalized in critical but stable condition.
No suspects have been identified, Arreguin said.
“At this time, we do not have any information that our shooting is related to the other highway shootings. Of course TPD is in communication with all area agencies to determine any possibilities of that,” Arreguin told the Telegram.
Anyone with information can call the Temple Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 254-298-5510 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously, or online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.