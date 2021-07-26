BELTON — Parts of the Sparta Road-Loop 121 will be closed for the next two nights, starting at 7 tonight.
The closure is necessary to relocate a water line necessary for the widening of Loop 121, Belton spokesman Paul Romer said.
“The traffic impact of these closures should be minimal, as they are occurring during overnight hours,” Romer said in a news release.
Tonight, the closure will affect traffic on northbound Loop 121 turning lane onto Sparta.
The closure will end at 6 a.m. Tuesday.
At 7 p.m. Tuesday, all Sparta lanes will be closed between Dunn’s Canyon Road and Loop 121. That closure will end at 6 a.m. Wednesday.