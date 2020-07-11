BELTON — The response was good for the Friday and Saturday yard sale at American Legion Post No. 55.
“I’d call this a success,” said Roger Armstrong, post finance officer and adjutant. “When we first thought about this, and especially the first few weeks of donations, it was looking slim. The community has really stepped up to help us.”
Post Cmdr. Matt Turner said the Friday receipts, including a $1,000 donation from Johnson Brothers Ford in Temple, totaled $4,484.
“We opened a little earlier,” Turner said at midmorning Saturday. “We’ve been doing pretty good so far.”
Armstrong said Saturday sales already had netted about $1,000, although it wasn’t as busy as Friday. “If we get another $2,000 today, that’ll be enough to get us maybe through four months, and give us time to put longer fundraising in place, because it really looks like bingo’s not coming back, at least not any time soon.”
Most of the post’s money comes through bingo, Turner said. As a member of a charitable bingo association, the post has to donate any annual proceeds over $35,000.
In ordinary times, ways that the post helps people include support for students, veterans, the Daughters of the American Revolution and an organization for handicapped children. In some instances, the posts annual donations have run as high as $650,000, he said.
“If we can afford to help anybody, we do,” he said.
But with Gov. Greg Abbott’s COVID-19 order limiting gatherings to 50 percent, the post’s bingo fundraiser has been virtually shut down. It could be next year before the post recovers, Turner said.
“I’m not opening bingo until it’s 100 percent open,” he said. “What I’ve done so far, it may get us through September.”
The sale had a little of everything — tools, clothes, books, dishes, knickknacks, furniture and home décor. As for the price, Turner said he didn’t want to gouge the community.
“If it’s $10 and they want it for $5, I’ll normally say yes,” he said.
The post may keep what they didn’t sell this time and have another sale in August.
“We kind of need more donations from the community,” he said.
Armstrong said their customers were generous and sometimes paid more than the actual bill.
“We had a veteran come in about an hour ago,” Armstrong said. “He talked a bit, looked around a bit and before he walked out he pulled out all the cash in his wallet. It was $230. I tried to catch him and thank him, but he was already halfway down the hill in his car.”
Turner said he had about 13 people helping with the sale, not counting the crew from American Barbecue in the parking lot. They sold pulled pork sandwiches and breakfast nachos, and donated the money to the post.