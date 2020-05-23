This week would have been the last time Cheryl Kibbe, the Lake Belton Middle School choir director, and Lindsey Allison, a first-grade teacher at Lakewood Elementary, said their final goodbyes to their students. Both teachers are retiring.
This week would have capped off the inaugural year of teaching for High Point Elementary teacher Amanda Atkinson and South Belton Middle School teacher Lauren Weaver.
This week those four teachers — two at the end of their careers and two at the beginning of theirs — will be spent finding a way to mark the end of an abnormal school year tarnished by the COVID-19 pandemic.
‘Hardest part’
Kibbe’s two decades as an educator have come to an almost anticlimactic ending.
“The only thing I can liken it to — I told someone this the other day — it’s like you bought that one huge firework. It’s going to be the finale of your firework show — it’s amazing,” she said. “And you light the fuse, and it just sputters out and nothing happens. That’s kind of what it feels like.”
Allison, 61, has spent 30 years as a first grade teacher — half of that at Lakewood in West Temple. It’s been hard for her to be away from her students.
“The definite hardest part,” Allison said, as her voice filled with emotion, tears beginning to well in her eyes and pausing to gather her thoughts. “The definite hardest part is just not being with the kids in those last really special moments.”
While many of those moments — such as the patriotic Old Glory Day — occurred remotely this year, it’s just not the same.
“Those things, those traditional moments didn’t happen, and it made me super sad,” Allison said. “Just saying goodbye to those families, and the moms who come in and help, and just all of the togetherness; first-graders love to be together.”
Kibbe, 61, agreed that her final semester has been hard.
“It’s been a grieving process,” she said. “That’s been a big part of this whole situation for a whole lot of people. I’m grieving, really.”
The choir teacher, though, does not bottle up her emotions.
“I let myself feel what I need to feel. I talk to people. I rely on my pastor, my church and my faith,” Kibbe said. “I work out a lot. I’m a triathlete, so I get out there and pound the pavement or hit my bike and do what I can.”
First-year hurdles
Atkinson, as a first-year teacher, already had a lot of questions she had to work through.
“I’m thinking about how do I be a great teacher? How do I figure which ways are best to teach the students?,” she said, adding that many of the skills, such as classroom management, are picked up through experience and time teaching.
The pandemic just compounded those queries.
“Instead of just thinking about how do I be a great teacher, I had to think about how do I be a great teacher while also using digital instruction methods. What does that look like for families? What about families that don’t have the capabilities (to do remote learning), internet and those types of things?” Atkinson, 24, said.
Weaver, who teaches eighth-grade math and algebra, was ready to continue building relationships with her students. She saw her mother, a teacher in San Angelo, develop those strong bonds with her students and wanted to do the same in her first year.
“That was one thing I was really looking forward to: Building those relationships and having a positive impact on those kids’ lives,” Weaver said. “They always say that your first year students, you’ll always remember them, and I will — but I feel like I got cut short with them. I didn’t get to say bye to them. I didn’t get to finish off the year and see their progress complete. It’s not fun. I really wanted to see some of those students again.”
Math is a tough subject. Weaver, 24, had started to see some of her students who struggled with the subject to progress and begin working hard. Then they never returned back to South Belton Middle School after spring break.
“They’re eighth-graders. At this point, they’re starting to think about other things and math is not their priority,” she said. “I feel like I lost those kids because now they’re handed a screen instead of that one-on-one (time). That’s kind of been the negative of it. It’s just not getting to see them anymore, not getting to hear about their days.”
Adapting
The coronavirus crisis may have brought these challenges and negative feelings out of these four teachers, but they all found ways to adapt to the situation.
It’s all about the little things for Allison, who said she always has had a growth mindset and was willing to change.
“How do I get my face in here and my lesson (on the screen) because I want it to still feel personal? I want them to see me and not just the work,” Allison said. “It was something that we, as educators, were not ready for, but I feel like we picked up on it quickly and did the best we could.”
Kibbe’s top mission as a teacher has been to give students a better appreciation of all music. That has become even more pressing, she said, as people across the nation and world have turned to music for a sense of comfort and normalcy.
“If you’ve noticed during this whole lockdown, stay-at-home thing, the arts have become really, really important,” the choir director said. “I want (my students) to have a broad sense of there’s more out there than just rap or hip-hop or pop music and country music. I want them to not necessarily fall in love with it, but to appreciate the broad range of music that they have in their lives.”
Weaver has seen some of her more shy students come out of their shells since they have been learning from home. Other students, she said, have gotten their parents more involved and even turned in their work again if they did not get the grade they wanted.
“I had a lot of kids that I didn’t expect to do more work than they did in the classroom,” she said. “They really buckled down and finished off the year.”
Atkinson said she hopes parents will come out of the home schooling process having a better appreciation of what teachers do.
“I think that will be really nice when we come back in; I think families might be more open with communication and be a little more understanding of where we’re coming from,” she said.
‘Keep focused’
As Wednesday, the last day of school, approaches, Allison and Kibbe have some advice for their fellow teachers.
“Keep focused,” Kibbe said, adding that teachers need to look out for each other regardless of what school looks like in the fall.
Allison wants teachers to keep an open mind and always be ready to learn.
“That’s my advice to teachers: You’ve always got to keep your mind open to new ideas, new things and new learning because, you know what, after all you never know when there’s going to be a pandemic,” she said, with a chuckle.