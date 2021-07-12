BELTON — A Fort Hood soldier was identified as a drowning victim Monday, officials said.
The body of Gregory Ellis, 21, an active duty soldier, was recovered at about 11 a.m. Monday morning at Stillhouse Hollow Lake, Lt. Bob Reinhard of the Bell County Sheriff’s Department said.
There are no signs of foul play, Reinhard said.
Authorities were called to the lake at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday night when the man did not resurface while swimming at Dana Peak Park.
Reinhard said the man reportedly swam into the water to retrieve a floatation device that had floated away, but began to struggle in the water and then went under and never resurfaced.
The search for Ellis’ body began Saturday night, continued all of Sunday and ended Monday morning, when the body was recovered in the same area that he went under.
The recovery effort included the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Texas Parks and Wildlife game wardens and the Morgan’s Point Resort dive team.
Bell County Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman was called to the scene to initiate the inquest, and at this time, an autopsy has not been ordered by Coleman.
The Bell County Sheriff’s Department continues to investigate this incident with the assistance of U.S. Army Officials on Fort Hood, Reinhard said.