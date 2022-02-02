Six people are now charged after the Temple Police Department served a search warrant in the 5000 block of Charter Oaks Drive on Monday.
Billy Townsend, 61; Robyn South, 58; Kelly Gene Davison, 47; Brittany Lee Bruggman, 29; Shane Pugh, 33; and Christopher Gillespey, 33, were named by Temple police Tuesday night as those arrested after the warrant was served.
Townsend, a Temple resident, is charged with two charges of theft of property less than $2,500 with previous convictions, both state jail felonies. He also faces a misdemeanor trespassing charge. He was in custody Wednesday at the Bell County Jail in lieu of bonds that totaled $43,000.
South, also of Temple, is charged with fraudulent use/possession of indentifying information, a state jail felony. She remains jailed in lieu of a $40,000 bond.
Davison, a Temple resident, is held on a blue warrant with no bond listed, according to jail records.
Bruggman, a Bell County resident is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1, less than 1 gram, both state jail felonies. She is also charged with a Class B misdemeanor theft of property charge. Her bonds total $108,000, jail records show.
Pugh, another Temple resident, faces two Class B misdemeanor charges of criminal trespass and failure to identify. His bonds at the Bell County Jail total $3,000.
Gillespey, also of Temple, is charged with possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1, less than 1 gram, a state jail felony, and driving with a suspended license. His bonds totaled $36,000, but he was not listed in the Bell County Jail Wednesday afternoon.
The arrests came after Temple and Killeen police, in a joint operation with the Drug Enforcement Administration, served a search warrant for weapons and drugs at the address, Temple spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said.
Eight people were cooperative during the warrant search. Two others barricaded themselves in the house for three hours before the Killeen police SWAT team deployed chemical munitions inside.
The situation was resolved at about 10:30 a.m. when police entered the home and found the pair hiding in an attic, Arreguin said.
The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information can call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or Bell County Crime stoppers at 254-526-8477.