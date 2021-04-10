Smoking crossing patterns over Temple at 10 a.m. today will climax a three-day clinic on formation and demonstration flying by Falcon Flight Formation Team at Draughon-Miller Central Texas Regional Airport.
Bobby “Luke” Lucroy of Georgetown, leader of the clinic, said about 35 of the 54 prop-driven planes at the clinic will be on the runway at one time.
“The two-seaters handle and fly kind of like a fighter plane,” he said. “They are fully acrobatic and can pull up to six Gs positive and three G’s negative.”
Falcon Flight was founded in the 1990s by Stuart McCurdy, a former U.S. Air Force pilot, “to teach people how to fly in formation,” Lucroy said.
Most of the team’s planes are built and maintained by the pilots, he said.
“Everything is individualized to each pilot’s preferences,” he said.
The two-seaters can be side-by-side or tandem. Manufacturer Van Aircraft Co., Lucroy mentioned, also makes a single-seater and a four-seater, and it takes from one to 10 years to build them.
“You can spend to your heart’s desire,” he said. “The nice thing relative to a lot of our airplanes is they are inexpensive to maintain.”
Most of the pilots are ex-military, he said, but they come from all walks of life. The more experienced pilots flew with the newer pilots enrolled in the clinic, he said.
Sid Mayeux of Flower Mound, whose call sign is “Scroll,” said he’s been to all three of Falcon Flight’s clinics in Temple.
His two-seater, which has his wife’s likeness painted on the nose, is named “Kelli Girl.”
He flew more than 2,000 hours in F-4 Phantoms in the Air Force, he said.
“I knew I always wanted to build an airplane,” he said. “I knew I wanted it to be mine. I selected an aircraft that would let me do sports flying and also take my wife cross country.”
He is a flight leader in the clinic. The formations include “fingertip, echelon, diamond, close trail and extended,” he said.
Some of the pilots who live close to each other get together and practice, he said.
“It’s fun and it’s challenging,” he said. “It makes you be a better pilot.”
Phil Davis, a retired Temple dentist, said his call sign is “Cavity.” A licensed pilot since 1972, he recently got his instrument rating. He built his own plane about two years ago.
“I put every rivet in it,” he said.
Learning to fly in formation is all about safety, he said.
“When you are learning to fly, you are taught not to get close to other aircraft,” he said. “So it’s really weird to be flying this way. These guys are used to it. The whole reason for doing this is to hone my skills as a pilot.”
Falcon Flight participated in an air show in Burnett two weeks ago, Lucroy said. In the past, the team has flown in the Temple air show, which was cancelled this year.
He said Sean Parker, director of the Temple airport, and his crew were “phenomenal,” and that they expected to be back next year.