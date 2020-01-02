A 24-year-old Temple woman allegedly drove between two to three miles before she was arrested for evading arrest in a vehicle.
Jasmine Willis was in the Bell County Jail Thursday for the third-degree felony charge.
A Temple Police officer tried to stop the driver of a vehicle in the 000 block of North Third Street that had an expired registration, but she reportedly kept going even though the officer’s emergency lights were on, spokesman Cody Weems said.
The officer turned on his siren, but the driver ran a stop sign at South Third Street and Avenue D. The vehicle then turned right on West Avenue G.
The driver finally stopped the vehicle in the 700 block of South Ninth Street and went into a residence, Weems said.
The officer went to the door, found Willis and arrested her.
No bond was set by press time Thursday.
Assault reported at Temple Cefco
An argument between a female and 17-year-old Seth Carpenter of Belton allegedly led to the female’s throat being grabbed.
Officers went at about 7:30 p.m. New Year’s Eve to the Cefco convenience store, 5510 W. Adams Ave. The female said Carpenter assaulted her, according to Weems.
Carpenter was found nearby and was arrested. He was taken to the Bell County Jail.
No bond was set by press time Thursday.