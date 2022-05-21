BELTON — Swaying hula dancers and a fire dance were part of the show Saturday at the Bell County Museum.
“Across the Ocean: An Asian-Pacific Islander Cultural Fair” included Polynesian and Korean dancers and related arts and crafts.
Kayte Ricketts, education coordinator, said the museum was celebrating Asian-Pacific Islanders Heritage Month “for cultural groups in our community and Bell County.”
Making Korean fans and Polynesian tiki masks was the available craft work for young and old. One of the available games was Korean congri.
“It plays just like American jacks,” she said.
Then there was konane, which is Polynesian checkers.
Three dancers — members of Korean Traditional Culture Center in Killeen — started the entertainment with a performance in the museum’s west gallery. Haebun Hameline, club secretary, said this dance, called the pyeong, was performed in ancient days by the queen of Korea.
There were five KTCC dancers at the event, and they performed other dances. The group also plays drums and does calligraphy.
Outdoors, where it was sunny and windy, Elisha Tiliaia, director, and other members of Baila Pacifica set up to dance on the lawn. Her husband, Wayne Tiliaia, and two other drummers were in the shade behind them.
Five Baila Pacifica dancers opened the show, with Elisha calling out directions. They all wore swimsuit tops and long cloth skirts. Elisha said it’s too hot now for grass skirts.
“It sticks to our body,” she said.
In a later performance, they would wear little straw half-dresses that fit around the waist — on top of the long skirts.
In their first performance, the five dancers worked down to only two, and then began enlisting volunteers from the crowd.
This dance was from the isle of Tahiti, Elisha said. The dancers pantomimed taking a coconut. Then when she would say, “Coconut!” they would bump their hip to the side. They got up to three right hip bumps on the coconuts.
Then she had them pick an imaginary pineapple, on the left. And they proceeded with bumps on that side.
Then, for the kiwi, they bumped backward. After that they went “as low as you can go” and then “around the world.”
“That’s your warm up,” she said. “That’s your basics. We’re going to pick it up a little bit. All right, I want you to shake it as fast as you can!”
She then asked the crowd if they wanted to see some fire dancing. Everyone sounded agreeable so she brought on Cody Jannis with what she called a “fire knife.” It looked like a thick baton with a flaming end. After he did a few tricks with it, he lit the other end. He tossed it into the air, twirled it and moved it around his legs.
“You will get burned,” Elisha said afterward of those who work with the fire knife.
She said there are about 70 dancers in the club, including 15 boys. Her husband is the fire knife instructor, the boys’ dance instructor and lead drummer.
“I like Pacific island dancing because we are sharing it with our next generation, so they can pass it on,” she said. “We meet every Sunday and are on Facebook.”