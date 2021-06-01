A college student from Copperas Cove was appointed Tuesday as the student representative to the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board.
Matthew Smith, who is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in political science at Texas State University in San Marcos, was named by Gov. Greg Abbott to the board that governs the state’s colleges and universities.
Smith’s term will expire on May 31, 2022.
Abbott also appointed 10 student regents to their respective universities on Tuesday, according to a news release.