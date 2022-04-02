A 12-mph breeze seemed to add to the excitement Saturday for the children and adults enjoying Picnic in the Park at James B. Wilson Park.
Children romped on the park playground, ran after bubbles they and others had made, stopped by the petting zoo and went for pony rides. Some of the older picnickers ate their lunch under the pavilion or spread out on the grass.
Chelsea Butler, special events coordinator for Temple Parks and Recreation Department, said the event was first scheduled for February but had to be postponed due to bad weather.
“Thankfully, it’s beautiful out,” she said. “We have the Bubble Magician and the bubble arena. Everybody loves bubbles. It has no age limits.”
The petting zoo and riding ponies were provided by Circle S Parties and Events of Big Sandy. The bubble arena, the zoo and the pony rides were supposed to have been part of Bend of the River Christmas, Butler said.
“We brought them out for this event so people could experience the magic,” she said.
Another feature was the chance to win a VIP picnic experience.
“We packed them a picnic basket and we set up a tent,” Butler said. “We wanted to provide an opportunity for people to come out on a beautiful day and enjoy our park.”
She said the city might rotate the picnic to other parks in the future.
Odell Harris, recreation specialist, oversaw the activities.
“I had one group of kids,” he said. “I tasked them with trying to hit as many bubbles as they could. So they had a good time with that.”
Amy Frei-Brown of Temple sat in the shade of her VIP tent.
“I saw it on Facebook and made a comment,” she said. “They contacted me yesterday and said we won.”
She brought her son, Kaden Brown, 11, and daughter, Desi Brown, 2.
“They have played in the playground,” she said. “Right now my daughter is enjoying those bubbles more than anything else. We’re waiting for them to get on a horse.”
Her picnic lunch included a meat, cheese and fruit board. She also won a picnic basket containing a blanket, water, sunglasses, snacks and more.
“I’m thankful that the city of Temple does things like this,” she said. “It’s nice. I usually don’t enter that kind of stuff.”
During a lull in the bubble arena — previously filled with enthusiastic children making bubbles and chasing after them — Jeff Hapke of Belton, the Bubble Magician, said he’s been into bubbles for about eight years.
“I’m actually a magician,” he said. “This is my outdoor setup for kids to enjoy.”
After years of trying different ways to make bubbles, he said, he found that simple tri-string wands work best for children.
“All they’ve got to do is hold it up in the air and the wind blows giant bubbles,” he said. “It’s a little bit too windy.”
He makes his own bubble solution and said it takes several days.
“It has to sit and rest and things like that,” he said.
Adults seem to enjoy the bubbles as much as the children, he said.
“I’ve had them out there for hours,” he said. “Bubbles make people smile. It brings out the kid in everybody.”