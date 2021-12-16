A new leadership program in Temple will now help 15 residents better advocate for their communities and neighborhoods.
The city’s Housing and Community Development Department opened up registration Thursday for residents wanting to enroll in its inaugural Neighborhood Leadership Academy. The program, which will start next year, will educate participants on how city services work and what resources are out there for those that need help.
Nancy Glover, director of the department, said the 24-week training program will give participants the tools to help their neighbors and answer their questions.
“They are really able to provide that knowledge that they are learning thorough the neighborhood leadership academy throughout the neighbors,” Glover said. “It is all very neighborhood-centric, we will provide them with information that they can then take back out to their neighborhoods to share with their friends.”
Classes offered by the program will have participants visiting local facilities to see how they work, along with discussions with city staff.
Glover said the city’s current plan with the program is to offer it once a year, though that might be expanded later once issues are ironed out.
Those residents applying to the program will need to write a short essay on why they want to join, with department staff picking those who best fit the program to fill the 15 slots. Glover said those who are not picked each year will be carried over to the next year if they are still interested.
Officials said the program was limited to only 15 participants due to a lack of space on the city’s bus, which will transport participants to the various meetings they will attend.
City spokeswoman Kiara Nowlin said the city hopes those participating in the program help make the city a better place for all of those who wish to live in it.
“The city strives to make Temple a place residents love to call home, and through the Neighborhood Leadership Academy, program participants will contribute to making this vision a reality,” Nowlin said. “This unique opportunity will provide residents with the knowledge and hands-on experience to lead their neighborhoods, and we hope this is a catalyst for others to get involved in the community.”
Those interested in signing up for the program can apply at templetx.gov/nla.