Imagine a room with a view — at a destination-type hotel overlooking a scenic spot at Lake Belton.
Or perhaps, at a notable conference center close enough to the Bell County Expo Center to compliment its events and increase business.
Belton officials are thinking about the possibilities for increasing tourism by spending $25,000 on a new hotel feasibility study.
The effort will determine the current market conditions and realities for a new hotel as officials look at ways to market the city’s small-town charm and its proximity to Interstates 35 and 14 and the county’s two reservoirs.
“The purpose of the initial study was to gain a market- and data-driven understanding
of the current offerings and performance of facilities in the Belton area to identify the optimal type, size, organization and programming of a new hotel and conference center facility to meet regional demand,” Rob Hunden, CEO of Hunden Strategic Partners, said in a letter sent to Belton officials.
It will follow a similar study completed for the city in 2017.
At that time, the city of Belton identified three sites: 301 W. Loop 121 near the Expo Center; 101 W. Central Ave. in downtown Belton; and 2207 Lake Road — the current site of Dead Fish Grill — near Lake Belton for potential development.
“The study, which was finalized in October of 2017, recommended a 150-room courtyard-style hotel, including approximately 6,900 square feet of function space located adjacent to the Bell County Expo Center,” Hunden said.
With nearly five years having passed since the initial study was completed — during a period when the city experienced a tremendous amount of growth in homes and residents — Judy Garrett, Belton’s tourism and retail coordinator, noted the need for new data.
“The hotel brands and investors are asking for updated information to this study on Belton’s suitability for a successful facility,” she said in a staff report. “The scope of work requested is to update the study to determine the optimal site, recommend a facility program, and determine the overall market feasibility of the recommended hotel brands. The intent is to provide the resulting analysis to potential hotel developers, management companies and hospitality brands which may be interested in participating in a hotel project.”
A similar project — a courtyard-type hotel — has been suggested at a prime spot near Crossroads Park in West Temple, an area being transformed with plans for a $50-million, 60-acre development that includes new housing, offices and retail spaces.
Temple officials have touted the Crossroads Park area as a spot to host regional athletic events since there are restaurants and retail nearby but no hotels.
New study
Belton, which has seen significant growth in recent years, will add more residents through housing developments now underway.
City spokesman Paul Romer said the Belton Business Park is nearly built out, prompting the Belton Economic Development Corp. to look at increasing its inventory of developable land in the city.
For its Belton study, Hunden Strategic Partners plans to kick off the analysis with six main tasks and an optional seventh task: kick off, project orientation and interviews; economic, demographic and tourism analysis; local hotel market analysis; site analysis; recommendations; demand and financial projections; and economic, fiscal and employment impact analysis.
“We initiate our projects with a client kickoff call to meet the intended project contacts, gather background data, and understand the key questions. It is followed by a memo outlining our process,” Hunden said. “The site visit trip includes tours of the sites, area and competitive venues, client and key stakeholder meetings, interviews with from a variety of local private and public organizations, and data collection efforts.”
It will take approximately seven weeks for Hunden Strategic Partners to complete the study and prepare a report for Belton City Council, according to the contract agreement.