It’s not Christmas time, but everyone was in a merry mood Saturday at Gary’s Barber Shop, 2702 W. Adams Ave. Clippers buzzed, scissors snipped and the hair was falling down on the floor.
After eight weeks of being shut down, the doors opened at 8 a.m. Friday, said Florence Barba, whose daughter, Shana Barba Jones, owns the shop.
“We only have a little bit of parking space,” Barba said. “They were driving off and coming back all day. At 25-percent capacity we could only let a couple in at a time. We’re abiding by all the rules. Everything is sanitized. There are a lot of rules and regulations they are putting on us now.”
It’s been tough for her daughter, she said. “She’s got a mortgage on the building, taxes, insurance, utility bills — plus her home.”
One of their four barbers is qualified to cut women’s hair, she said, but it’s basically an old-fashioned barber shop. The schedule is usually Tuesday-Saturday, but they will be open Mondays until the crowd lets up, she said.
Jones said the Saturday business was good and that they were seeing a lot of old customers.
“It’s good to see them,” she said. “It couldn’t be done without them.”
Don Young of Temple waited his turn in a chair outside the front door.
“Gary’s been cutting my hair since I was 14,” he said. “I’m 53. That’s a lot of years.”
He was referring to Gary Barba, Jones’ father, who originally opened the shop and still cuts hair there.
“I keep it high and tight,” Young said of his hair. “It’s not high and tight now.”
Young works in technical support for Dell Computer Co. in Round Rock. “But I choose to live in Temple,” he said. “My home’s almost paid for.”
He said he was about to let his wife cut his hair when he heard the shops were open again.
Florence Barba said a lot of men have let their wives cut their hair.
“This has been something,” she said of the coronavirus-caused shutdown. “It’s never happened in our lifetime, has it? I hope it never happens again.”
Down the street, at 2301 W. Adams Ave., Esquire Barber Shop also was bustling. Owner Adrian Aragon said the four-barber shop will be open Monday through Saturday. Most of his customers are local, he said, but they also have some out-of-towners. That includes one from Mansfield, another from Taylor and one from Gatesville.
“They come here regularly,” he said. “They like the way we cut their hair.”
One of their regular customers, Cody McPike of Temple, was having his hair and beard trimmed by Jessica Aragon, the owner’s wife.
“I felt like a mess, roughed up,” McPike said of the long time without a barber. “I was scared to butcher myself.”
He has two jobs, he said, with Brown Electric Contractors and Pizza Hut. Both of them have remained open during the crisis, he said.
Jessica Aragon said the barber shop was open from about 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday. “It was nonstop the whole time,” she said.
Another barber at Esquire, Connie Walker, said she was glad to be back at work.
“It’s like the best thing in the world,” she said.
The man whose hair she was cutting is a longtime customer, she said, and the barbers know what he wants.
“We always talk to them to make sure they don’t want any changes,” she said.