Editor’s note: This story was written 10 years ago as a part of a series of articles on the end of World War II and the beginning of the Atomic Age. We are running it again to mark the 75th anniversary of the atomic bomb being dropped on Hiroshima.
For more than six decades, she hardly talked about the dead bodies she had seen through the eyes of an 11-year-old girl, bodies doused in gasoline for burning and piled in Hiroshima streets after the United States dropped an atomic bomb on Aug. 6, 1945.
Now age 76, Dr. Hiroko DeLoach says it’s her obligation to speak out. On a recent, hot summer morning she peeled back the years and recalled her father’s shirt burned into his back like a tattoo; her sister picking out glass shards from her skin for 10 years; a little girl’s hand reaching up from the ground, begging for water.
“We cannot deny history. I have a duty to tell the next generation,” DeLoach said. “Nuclear war is the worst thing that ever happened. I cannot let them make the same mistake.”
Now retired, DeLoach lives on Lake Belton, surrounded by water on the west and trees trimmed in the Japanese bonsai style to the east. Much to her family’s disapproval, she married an American in the 1950s and has lived in the United States since.
Back on that August morning 65 years ago, DeLoach escaped injury because many children had left the city during World War II. With more than 40,000 Japanese troops stationed in Hiroshima, the port city was deemed a possible target and too dangerous for children.
“Hiroshima was a military center. So they evacuated all elementary age children. All my classmates whose parents didn’t want to send them away died,” she said.
Young Hiroko was living with her grandparents 30 miles away in Miyoshi when about 70,000 people died from the initial blast. According to the United States Department of Energy, cancer and other long-term injuries from the atomic bomb pushed the death toll to 200,000 within five years.
Although authorities forbid civilians from entering the city after the blast, DeLoach returned to her hometown with an uncle to look for her parents, two sisters and a brother.
“At first it was not bad, but when you come close to my house, just burned and dead people still there. You can’t forget it,” she said. “It’s so strange a feeling. Even now I see a little girl … and I try to help. I remember, she said, ‘Give me water.’ She tried to get up, so I hold her hand to help and all that’s left, skin, in my hand.”
DeLoach found her home, but it had imploded. Her mother survived, a miracle, she says. Her father, a government worker, was out in the street when the bomb hit and his back was burned so badly that he did not fully recover for 10 years.
Two older sisters and a brother were pressed into service during the war. The brother was away, training to be a pilot. One sister worked outside Hiroshima, but another, about 15 at the time, was a telephone operator. When the bomb hit, glass walls at the telephone building shattered. Shards the size of a half-dollar impaled her sister. For a decade, she lived with pieces still in her body.
DeLoach returned to Hiroshima about five years ago to see a clean, modern city. She says as a native of Japan, she feels guilty about the attack on Pearl Harbor that prompted the United States to declare war on her homeland.
Still, she insists the world must not forget about Hiroshima and Nagasaki, the two Japanese cities that the United States attacked with nuclear weapons.
“Nuclear war is the awfullest thing,” she said. “Never let it happen. We’ve got to learn from history.”
According to the nonpartisan Arms Control Association, eight countries possess nuclear weapons: United States, Russia, China, United Kingdom, France, Israel, India and Pakistan. States of immediate concern are Iran, Syria and North Korea.