About 165 anglers cast their lines into Lake Belton on Sunday in a catch-and-release fishing tournament hosted by Texas Boat World of Harker Heights.
Cliff Brown, tournament director, said there was a five-fish limit for the Temple Lake Park contest, which ran from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. It was TBW’s third qualifying event of the year.
“We have 10 events and a two-day championship in May — one day on Lake Belton and one day on Stillhouse Hollow Lake,” he said.
“Crank baits are all going to play a role in today’s tournament,” he said. “They’ll win close to $3,000 today.”
For the 11th and final stage of the tournament — May 23 and 24 of 2021— there will be a $15,000 first place, Brown said.
Fishing for largemouth, smallmouth or Guadalupe bass, the weekend tournament was open to 16-year-old contestants, with no upper age limit. Most of the anglers worked in pairs, in boats of all sizes.
There was a pretty good breeze, but Dale McQueen of Belton, who was helping to run the tournament, said a lot of fishers like some wind.
“It’ll be all right,” he said. “It’s white capping a little.”
There are night tournaments during the summer, he said, when it’s not so hot and there is less stress on the fish.
He no longer enters tournaments, McQueen said. “I can’t handle all day, but I’m still involved. I get to talk to people that I know and make new friends.”
His advice to newcomers to the sport: get a seasoned angler.
“That’s the way I learned,” he said. “And fish with different people. Everybody has a different technique. That way you’ll learn different ways to catch fish.”
Rick Simons, 61, of Harker Heights entered the tournament with his son, Michael Simons, 35, also of Harker Heights. They caught three largemouth bass with watermelon flukes. He agreed that it was a little windy on the lake.
“It was nice this morning,” he said. “This afternoon it picked up. We caught all of our fish probably by 8 o’clock.”
He’s fished in other tournaments. He won last year in the Mega Bass Tournament at Lake Fork, he said, with a largemouth bass weighing 11.93 pounds.
Bill Conway of Belton, who co-hosts a weekly KTEM radio show, “On the Dock,” with Rick Smith, came to watch the tournament. He planned to enter, but his fishing partner had to go out of town, he said.
“This time of year I’d be throwing crank bait,” he said. “Lake Belton is one of the top smallmouth lakes in Texas. It’s one of the few lakes you can catch a seven or eight pound largemouth and a five pound smallmouth on the same day.”
On this lake, he said, an angler has to use the available electronics.
“You’ve got to find the schools of shad to find the bass,” he said.
Fish are trying to fatten up in the fall, he said. “In the winter, they get lethargic.”
“The only way you’re going to get better at bass fishing is to be on the water and learning to be efficient with your equipment,” he said.