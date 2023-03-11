For the next few weeks, Temple’s historic buildings will be the focus of local photographers and artists.
The Temple Community Treasures photography and painting contests, held in conjunction with National Preservation Month, will end at 5 p.m. March 31.
The contests started Jan. 1 and the winners will be announced in May.
“The purpose of these contests is to draw community attention to the importance of preserving Temple’s historic buildings,” Dan Kelleher, Main Street Project manager, said. “Any older building that the entrant considers significantly historic is fine.”
In the past, some of the most photographed and painted buildings have included the Kyle Hotel, Jupe Grain Elevator, the Arcadia Theater, First Methodist Church and all three railroad depots.
Photos must be printed on 8x10 photo paper and placed in a frame that is no larger than 11x14.
In the painting contest, artwork can be created in-studio or at the site. Acceptable mediums are oil, acrylic, watercolor, pencil, pen and ink, pastel or mixed media.
Entries must not be larger than 16x20 and entrants must place the work in a frame no more than 3 inches larger than the artwork and make them ready to hang with a wire hanger.
Watercolors, pencil, pen and ink, and pastel works must be framed in glass.
Each contestant may submit up to three photos and/or paintings, and entries must be hand delivered to the Discover Downtown Temple Office in the Historic Post Office, 101 N. Main St., by 5 p.m. March 31.
The back of the artwork should be labeled with the artist’s name, phone number, email address and the address of the building in the photo or painting.
The photo contest is sponsored by Extreme Clean of Temple, and that business will pay cash prizes of $300, $200 and $100 to the top three winners.
The painting contest is sponsored by Sterle Fine Art Studio and Extreme Clean, and the cash awards will be a total of $600, $400 and $200 for first-, second- and third-place winners.
Selected entries will become part of a traveling exhibit and will be displayed in the Bell County Museum, the Czech Heritage Museum and Genealogy Center, and the Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum.