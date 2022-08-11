Teacher honored

Elizabeth Howson, a North Belton Middle School teacher, was named the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History 2022 Texas History Teacher of the Year and a recipient of the 2022 Betty Barringer Outstanding Middle School Teacher Award.

 Courtesy

Elizabeth Howson, a North Belton Middle School teacher, has a knack for bringing the history in her textbooks to life in the classroom.

