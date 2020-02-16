Are you in the mood to cook authentic Texas food this week?
For inspiration, look no further than a pasture in West Bell County where archeologists are sinking into thousands of years of ancient history and what the earliest Texans ate.
Then, you can thank the thousands of generations of women who made it all possible.
Houston-based chef and food historian Adán Medrano finds inspiration in the Gault Archaeological Site a few miles from Killeen. The Gault Site is a rare expanse of prairie that is slowly revealing evidence of almost continuous human occupation, starting at least 16,000 years ago, one of the few such archaeological sites in the Americas.
The Gault Site figured prominently in his addresses because that’s where historians and archeologists are learning more about how early peoples lived and ate.
A prolific author, Medrano has penned lusciously written historical cookbooks, among them “Truly Texas Mexican: A Native Culinary Heritage in Recipes” and, most recently, “Don’t Count the Tortillas – The Art of Texas Mexican Cooking,” (both published by Texas Tech University Press). He was the keynoter recently at an Austin conference sponsored by the Texas Historical Commission.
Although he was raised in San Antonio, his roots come from north central Mexico indigenous peoples who hail from the northern Mexican states of Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas.
He credits the many generations of women who worked over fire pits for developing the cuisine. Food and cooking means family, love, sharing and continuity of culture, Medrano said.
“When I cook, I’m not inventing anything new,” he said. “I’m simply using techniques of my ancestors who developed technologies such as cooking in the ground with hot stones.”
He prefers to call his style of cooking “Texas Mexican,” rather than Tex-Mex, which he considers a completely different cuisine.
Medrano admitted he is not averse to Tex-Mex. He’s fond of flour tortillas, queso and beef fajitas at his neighborhood taquería. It’s just that “that’s not our food,” said Medrano, who has spent the better part of a decade defining his native cuisine, inspiring a growing number of Texas Mexicans in the process. “We don’t eat like that.”
By 1525, when European immigrants arrived, the indigenous fare merged with the imported goods. “The common foods of the native tribes were corn, sotol, beans and tomatoes.”
“Soon, they were combined with wheat, milk, onion and lard — common foods of the Europeans,” he said. “The indigenous peoples had deer, turkeys, buffalo and quail. The Europeans brought sheep, goats, pigs and cows.”
Texas Mexican cooking for him is the culmination of a 12,000-year gustatory journey to honor his ancestral roots and celebrate “an artistic practice that connects us to each other and to the land,” he said. “Texas Mexican cuisine is unique to this land.”
As Mexico varies from state to state, so is Mexican food different from region to region.
And, remember, Texas was once part of Mexico. “You have Oaxacan Mexican, you have Jaliscan Mexican. Why not Texas Mexican?” Medrano said.
What makes Texas Mexican fare different from Tex-Mex is what Medrano calls “the holy trinity of spices” — garlic, cumin and black pepper ground by hand with a stone. Nothing else.
“It’s an incarnate experience,” he said. “And, whole spices, not the ground spices in a can you get from the store.” The difference can be subtle and surprising to a Tex-Mex aficionado. The varieties of chilies add complexity and nuance to the dishes. For example, true Texas Mexican enchiladas have no cheese. Rather, the chili-infused sauce overwhelms the senses. Nothing else is needed, he said.
Medrano is also the executive producer, writer and host of a forthcoming bilingual documentary, “The Roots of Texas Mexican Food.” Expected to be released this fall, the film will feature Texas’ archaeological and historical sites, including the Gault Site. It will also honor the women who have been the primary architects of the cuisine.
Medrano shared a recipe from his latest book, “Don’t Count the Tortillas,” transforming products that would abundantly grow in pre-historic Central Texas — mushrooms and pecans.
“Both the nut and the word pecan are Native American. European immigrants were not familiar with pecans, which reminded them of walnuts. In today’s Spanish-speaking communities of Texas, we call the pecan, nuez, (walnut, nut), which is what the Spaniards called the pecan,” he said.
Archaeological evidence dates the pecan back 5,000 years. “Native cooks would grind and mix them with seeds and grains for a nutritious protein-rich meal,” he added.
Here is his contemporary version of an ancient dish:
Pecan Stuffed Mushrooms
- 8 large cremini mushrooms, about 2 to 2 1/2 inches in diameter (use button mushrooms if you can’t find cremini)
- 1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
- 1/4 cup chopped pecans
- 1/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 2 tablespoons Mexican (or other) brandy
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1 tablespoon parsley, chopped
- 1 tablespoon butter; unsalted
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
- Wipe clean the mushrooms and remove the stems.
- Finely chop the stems and the pecans.
- Heat the olive oil in a 10- or 12-inch skillet over medium heat. Add the mushroom stems and pecans and sauté for 3 minutes.
- Add the brandy (be careful because it may ignite) and cook until the brandy has evaporated, about 3 minutes.
- Turn off the heat and add the butter. After the butter has melted, add the Parmesan cheese, parsley, and salt and combine thoroughly.
- Fill the mushroom caps with the mixture and bake for 15 minutes or until the mushrooms are completely cooked and have started releasing their juice.
Serve immediately.
Patricia Benoit is an award-winning journalist and historian who was honored by the Texas Historical Commission for outstanding media achievement for her weekly “Backroads” columns in the Telegram.