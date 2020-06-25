The Innocence Project of Texas requested the setting of an amended, reasonable writ of habeas and bond amount of no more than $10,000 in the case against George Robert Powell III.
Executive Director Michael Ware said Powell is entitled to reasonable bail under the U.S. and Texas constitutions and the Texas Code of Criminal Procedure since Bell County Sheriff Eddy Lange is holding him without bond, according to the paperwork filed June 18 by Ware.
Lange has no authority to set anyone’s bond, he told the Telegram Wednesday.
Powell’s aggravated robbery conviction — for an incident at a Killeen 7-Eleven — was vacated June 26, 2019, by the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals after it said the Bell County District Attorney’s office allowed a witness to give information they knew to be false.
“As the Powell case is in current litigation, I am refraining from any comment that may be in connection to that hearing,” District Attorney Henry Garza said Wednesday.
After being released following the appeals court decision, Powell was arrested in February for allegedly possessing a controlled substance and tampering with evidence. He was later arrested March 28 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, according to online jail records for Walker County. Powell was released by Walker County on a $9,000 bond.
An arrest warrant was issued April 7 by Bell County.
Ware said Walker County never filed charges in that county.
“None of those eleven and a half years of (Powell’s) incarceration was pursuant to a legal conviction for a criminal offense. Every single day has been served while either awaiting trial, prior to any conviction, or serving an illegal sentence that resulted from the felonious conduct of the Bell County District Attorney’s office,” Ware said. He called the DA’s office behavior “moral turpitude.”
There is a pending motion to disqualify the Bell County District Attorney’s office from Powell’s case. However, Paul and Leslie McWilliams — both former assistant district attorneys who tried the case — were allowed to retire, Ware said. There is also a pending bar grievance against the married couple, according to Ware.