Temple firefighters extinguished a house blaze that was ignited by a fire in an outbuilding, Temple Fire & Rescue spokesman Santos Soto said Thursday.
The fire was reported at about 5:46 p.m. at 4 Xavier Ave.
Flames and heavy smoke were spewing from an outbuilding at the rear of the home when firefighters arrived, Santos said. That blaze spread to a home, but the fire at the residence was quickly extinguished.
No injuries were reported.
Temple Fire & Rescue responded with eight apparatus and 20 personnel. Temple Police and Temple EMS also responded.
Firefighters were trying to determine if the family who lives at the home would be displaced by the fire, Santos said. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.