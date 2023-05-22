This will be a week of pomp and circumstance.
High school graduations are planned all week at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton.
Troy High School will hold its graduation ceremony at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
For the first time, Belton ISD will hold commencements for its three high schools this week — Belton High School, Belton New Tech @ Waskow High School, and Lake Belton High School, which will see its first graduating class.
Belton New Tech will graduate at 9 a.m. Thursday, followed by the BHS graduation at 1 p.m. Thursday and Lake Belton’s graduation at 6 p.m.
Temple High School’s graduation will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
Other graduations scheduled at the Expo are:
• Early College High School graduation will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday.
• Chaparral High School graduation will be at 7 p.m. Wedbesday
• Harker Heights High School graduation will be at 9 a.m. Friday
• Shoemaker High School graduation will be at 2 p.m. Friday
• Copperas Cove High School graduation will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
• Killeen High School graduation will be at 2 p.m. Saturday.
• Ellison High School graduation will be at 7 p.m. Saturday.