BELTON — The Stock Horse of Texas four-day show, which ended Sunday afternoon, drew about 350 competitors over the weekend at the Bell County Expo Center Equine/ Livestock Complex.
Horses competed in four main events: cutting, cow work, reining and ranch trails, said Jill Dunkel, executive director, of Archer City. Competitors and their families numbered about 500.
“When they built this facility, we were the second horse show,” she said. “We’ve been coming on the Memorial Day weekend ever since. We love this facility. We like the air conditioning. That’s why we come in the summer.”
She rides for fun but doesn’t compete, she said.
“I live on a ranch, so we ride, cut cattle and stuff. My whole family rides.”
It takes a lot of people to make this event work, she said, so she uses volunteers from the Bell County Horse 4-H Club.
“They volunteer and we make a donation to their club for all their hard work,” she said.
Riders of all ages compete, she said, starting as young as 8 years old.
“We had multiple exhibitors in their mid to late 70s,” she said.
Stock Horse Texas has shows all over the state and has 10 shows a year, from March to October, she said. The world show is the last week in October in Abilene.
“It’s very family friendly,” she said of the sport. “It’s more affordable than a lot of other horse competitions and people have fun. They just really have fun.”
Deana Uhl of Hempstead rode her mare, Chica, in the intermediate division. They placed ninth overall.
Uhl has been in the sport for about two years.
“Everybody’s real supportive,” she said. “They’ll cheer you on from the side.”
She likes the cow work event the best, she said. The rider cuts out a cow at one end of the arena, drives it to the other end, holds it there, then drives it back, she said.
Cows vary in temperament, she said.
“Whatever you get is what you have to work with,” she said. “Your cow helps set your run. You can get a wild cow or a dead cow.”
The horse has to be pretty “cowy,” she said. That means they are not afraid of the cow and will work it.
“It’s a team effort,” she said.
Her husband, David, doesn’t compete, but is very supportive, she said. They make about one show per month.
Both of them have full-time jobs in Houston, but they live on 14 acres and have a couple of horses. There is a gated arena nearby where she can train and practice.
In her first year, she and Chica placed seventh in reining in the world competition. They won reserve champion in reining at the world competition in 2020.
As for starting out, she encouraged people to come to a stock horse show and watch. That’s how she began, she said.
“People come up to you and you can ask questions,” she said. “They were super friendly. That’s when I decided to get in it.”
Another nice thing about the sport is that riders can start at any level, she said.
“We have kids, all the way up to older adults, that just started,” she said. “It’s a real family event.”