Oncor was working to restore power to multiple locations Tuesday morning across Central Texas following an overnight storm.
"Personnel have worked throughout the night and are continuing to respond to outages caused by yesterday's weather system and ongoing wind impacts," Oncor said. "Safety for our employees and the public is our number one priority. If you see a downed power line, stay away and call 911 immediately."
Anyone wishing to report an outage may use the MyOncor app, text OUT to 66267, or call 888-313-4747.
Temple traffic advisory
The city of Temple released a traffic advisory as crews are working to make repairs following the storm Monday night. The following roads and areas are expected to experience slow traffic:
+General Bruce Drive/Adams Ave.
+Airport Road/Loop 363
+Kegley Road/Airport Road
+Adams Ave./Loop 363
+Adams Ave./Irvine Trail
+Adams Ave./Greenview Drive
+Adams Ave./Old Waco Road
+Hickory Road/Midway Drive
+First St./Ave. G
+First St./Ave. A/Ave. H
+31st St./Ave. H
+General Bruce Drive/Ave. H
Belton damage
Monday night’s storm toppled a large pecan tree at Heritage Park near the Leon River and Dog Park in Belton.
“As a result of the overnight storm, we had lots of downed tree limbs and debris around city parks and streets this morning.” Belton spokesman Paul Romer said. “A few street signs also became dislodged or fell over.”
Severe weather in Jarrell
High winds caused damage to a fire station in Jarrell overnight.
"Fire house No. 2 took some damage," Williamson County ESD 5/ Jarrell Fire/Rescue said in a post on its Facebook page. "Garage doors were blown off and about an 8x8 area of roof was also blown off. We are still able to respond out of the station to calls for assistance. We will work on repairs starting tomorrow."
"We had a semi that was blown over during the storm but that has since been cleared, some empty horse trailers got blown into the service road near 313 and several trees ended up in roads across the area. Some unoccupied new homes under construction sustained damage as well," the fire department said in the Facebook post.
"In the end, trees can be replanted, garage doors fixed and property replaced. What cannot be replaced are the valued citizens of our district. We send prayers of thanks that, at this time, it seems everyone is OK."
Jarrell ISD buses were running behind schedule Tuesday morning due to downed trees blocking roads in the area.
"The entire district is on a two hour delay," Jarrell ISD said in a post on Facebook.
Power was out at Jarrell Elementary School/Jarrell Middle School Tuesday morning, but as of 7:30 a.m. the power had been restored. Crews also were working to restore internet and phone lines to Igo Elementary School in Jarrell.