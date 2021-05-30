A Temple resident was displaced after a fire Friday night in the 800 block of South Tenth Street.
The incident occurred at about 9:47 p.m.
Crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from the residence upon arrival.
Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames, having the fire under control by 10:04 p.m., the department said in a Facebook post.
The resident was not home when the fire began. No injuries were reported.
Temple Fire & Rescue responded with seven firefighting apparatus, and 20 personnel. Temple Police and Temple EMS also responded.
The cause of the fire is undetermined, and still under investigation at this time, the agency said.