Central Texas residents interested in voting early in this year’s primary election runoff will need to cast their ballots Friday.
The weeklong period of early voting in the election ends Friday, with Bell County’s seven polling location staying open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Election Day for the runoff races will take place on Tuesday, May 24, at various polling locations throughout the county.
Shay Luedeke, interim elections administrator for the county, said all voters would be able to cast a ballot in the runoff election but those that voted in the primary are limited to the same party.
“Any registered voter can vote in the runoff,” Luedeke said. “If they voted in the primary, they must vote for the same party they voted for in the March 1, 2022, primary election.”
By Wednesday, more than 2,300 had cast early ballots for the runoff.
Bell County Republican voters will have a voice in one key local race, for the State Senate District 24 contest to replace Dawn Buckingham.
The State Senate race is between former game warden Pete Flores and homebuilder Raul Reyes.
Local Republicans will also vote in runoffs for Texas attorney general, Texas General Land Office and railroad commissioner races.
Democrats in the county will get to cast their ballots in the contested lieutenant governor, attorney general, Texas General Land Office and Comptroller of Public Accounts races.
Early voting locations include the Temple Independent School District Administration Building, 401 Santa Fe Way in Temple; the Bell County Courthouse Annex, 550 E. Second Ave. in Belton; and the Salado Church of Christ, 217 N. Stagecoach Road in Salado. The Parks & Recreation Center in Harker Heights, 307 Miller’s Crossing, also will be used.
Killeen will have three polling locations: the Bell County Annex, 304 Priest Drive; the Jackson Professional Learning Center, 902 Rev. R.A. Abercrombie Drive; and the Senior Center at Lions Club Park, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop.
Those who intend to vote will need to bring one of seven forms of approved forms of photo identification to their polling location.
The seven forms of photo identification approved in Texas are a state driver’s license, a Texas election ID certificate, a Texas handgun license, a U.S. citizenship certificate with a photo, a U.S. military ID card with a photo, a Texas personal ID card and a U.S. passport.