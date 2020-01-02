Christy Ponce took on the top leadership spot at Temple College in early January 2019.
With close to a year as president of TC under her belt, Ponce said she is feeling good about the connections she has made at the school and in the community.
“I was happy to get to know much of the community,” she said. “There are such beautiful people here.”
Connections have been created between the college, community leaders, foundation board members and high school partners.
“It has really made the difference,” Ponce said.
A data summit enabled the community partners to determine what metrics should be the focus moving forward,” she said.
There have been more collaboration between the boards of TC and Temple Independent School District and regional goals have been chosen and acted on.
“There have been a series of meetings about elementary, middle school and high school that have resulted in visits,” Ponce said.
Enrollments into dual credit and college programs on high school campuses are under discussion, as is financial aid and applications.
“We’re brainstorming with a couple of school districts about allied health programs for school districts,” she said. “I think the collaborative effort is exciting.”
“I think I was most excited about graduation,” Ponce said, noting it was incredible to award students their certificates and degrees and seeing so many high school students receiving their associate degrees.
“This year we had several students graduate with their bachelor’s degrees here,” she said. “Our goal for 2020 is definitely to have more opportunities like that; we’re considering offering more bachelor degrees here, in Taylor and in Hutto.”
Currently, the bachelor’s degrees are in music, but other fields are being considered. A business degree is offered by Texas A&M University – Central Texas on the Hutto campus.
“We’re looking at visual and performing arts and making those plans have informed our facility master plan,” Ponce said. “We’re meeting with our partners in education and workforce to determine needs in the community.”
TC is already working with some of the more competitive universities on guaranteed admissions.
“I think once we work out all of the logistics that will be something important for our students,” Ponce said.
The trustees have been committed to actively pursuing additional training and learning about other schools’ initiatives that could benefit TC.
Much effort has been expended on completing the Quality Enhancement Plan for the Southern Association of Schools Commission on Colleges.
“Our team, made up of faculty and staff, has done an incredible job,” Ponce said.
TC is embracing eight-week courses for its students, she said. TC will launch the changes in fall 2020.
The classes may be more intense, but are over more quickly.
“Two or three classes will be the focus at any given time,” she said. “It’s a big project but an exciting one. Many colleges across the country have had great successes making these changes.”
Currently, eight-week classes are offered in liberal arts and there are some in the fine arts and in allied health.
Colleges that have implemented eight-week courses have seen increases in enrollment and retention, Ponce said.
Students are able to concentrate on a set number of classes and able to complete more classes.
Other efforts to increase enrollment have been more collaborations at high schools and taking student services processes to the school they’re attending.
Only about 50 percent of high school graduates go on to college.
“We want students to have more college and workforce training opportunities,” she said.
TC has increased the number of students who are attending both Legacy Early High School and Texas Bioscience Institute.
“We’re focusing on creating a college-focused culture,” she said. “We’re trying to create that college culture a lot earlier in a child’s life. We want to continue to have that conversation with students of all ages.”
Helping vulnerable students
The Circle of Support initiative at Temple College is special, Ponce said.
The program is about helping students who are the most vulnerable, those who struggle to pay for rent, utilities, groceries and child care.
The goal is to develop a program that can provide students in need with information on where to turn when looking for certain resources.
“We’d like students to have the information they need to overcome the life barriers that tend to get in the way of completing their education,” she said.
There have been some special moments over the past year, including being at the basketball game when Kirby Johnson celebrated his 700th win, and at the very next game, celebrating his 1,000th game, Ponce said.
The softball team went to the playoffs again.
“We were really lucky to have hired Katie Berlin George as softball coach,” she said. “These students are so happy and work hard for her. She’s been a great addition.”
There have been strong additions to the administration and faculty, including Brandon Bozon as vice president of administrative services and chief financial officer, Ponce said.
Rosa Berreles-Acosta joined TC as executive director of dual credit and student services, has hit the ground running and is working with high schools every single day, she said.
Getting faculty and staff involved in statewide initiatives has allowed instructors to attend institutes that are looking at novel ways to teach students.