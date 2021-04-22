A Jefferson Elementary School employee is on leave during a police investigation, the Temple Independent School District said Thursday.
The Temple Police Department notified the district Tuesday afternoon about an offense report file that involved a staff member at the North Temple campus, spokesman Christian Hernandez said.
“The employee was placed on leave pending the police investigation and the district will continue to cooperate fully throughout the process,” the district said in a statement.
The employee is on paid leave pending the police investigation, Hernandez said.