The reward for information leading to the whereabouts of missing Fort Hood soldier Pfc. Vanessa Guillen has increased to $50,000. The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command has previously offered $25,000 and LULAC has committed $25,000 in additional reward money for any credible information on Guillen.
Guillen, 20, was last seen April 22 between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. in the parking lot of her Regimental Engineer Squadron Headquarters, 3rd Cavalry Regiment on Fort Hood and has not been heard from since that date. Her car keys, barracks room key, identification card and wallet were later found in the armory room where she was working earlier in the day. She was last seen in the parking lot wearing a black T-shirt and purple fitness-type pants.
Guillen is of Hispanic descent, 5 feet, 2 inches tall, 126 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Her Military Occupational Specialty is a 91F, Small Arms/Artillery Repairer. She is an avid runner.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Army CID Special Agents at 254-287-2722 or the Military Police Desk at 254-288-1170. They can also anonymously submit information at https://www.cid.army.mil/report-a-crime.html. People wishing to remain anonymous will be honored to the degree allowable under the law and the information will be held in the strictest confidence allowable.