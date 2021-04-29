The county saw another COVID-19 death Thursday as COVID-19 numbers remained mostly steady, according to the Bell County Public Health District.
“We added one new death for a woman from Temple in her 80s for a new total of 429,” Dr. Amanda Robison-Chadwell, director of the district, said. “Our condolences go out to her family.”
The incidence rate of COVID-19 infections in the county is 70.5 cases per 100,000 people — with 256 currently active cases of the virus.
The health district reported that the county currently has seen 22,205 reported cases of the virus with 21,520 of those having recovered so far.