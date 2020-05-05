An additional felony charge filed against Bradley Rashun Hargrow included aggravated assault of a child and indecency with a child by exposure, and the arrest affidavit was available Tuesday.
Hargrow, 28, of Temple, had five arrest warrants filed against him in two days. The felony charges ranged from one first-degree felony charge for aggravated sexual assault, a second-degree felony for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a third-degree felony charge of obstruction or retaliation.
The mother of a 4-year-old victim met March 19 with a Temple Police Department investigator. The woman’s daughter stayed for about 10 days with a relative — which is also where Hargrow resided. The relative called the mother and told her to pick up the girl because she was “talking weird.”
When the mother talked with her daughter, she told about different ways in which Hargrow allegedly touched her while she stayed there.
Officers tried to talk with Hargrow but he wouldn’t cooperate. The officers thought he might have been intoxicated, the affidavit said.
The 4-year-old girl was taken for a forensic exam and repeated what she told her mother and the officers.
Bell County Justice of the Peace G.W. Ivey on April 29 issued the warrant for Hargrow’s arrest. His bonds total $435,000 for the five offenses, according to Bell County Jail records.