BELTON — More than 730 students arrived at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor on Wednesday to move into their on-campus dorms and apartments.
This year, signage and messaging — placed throughout the Belton campus — welcomed them by asking them to “live on purpose.”
“To live on purpose means to be intentional, focused, and self-assured,” UMHB spokeswoman Ashley Smith said in a news release. “It means confidently going out into the world and living the lives we have been called to live.”
Rebecca O’Banion, UMHB’s vice president for advancement, emphasized how her fellow staff members understand that the college experience is about more than simply earning a degree.
“We believe everyone is called to a life of purpose. That’s why we’re here. So students can discover and live out all they were created to be and do,” she said. “The Bible makes it clear that our purpose is to glorify God in all we do, and that is why UMHB is so special. We are a place and a people who live with purpose, on purpose.”
This new “rally cry” was adopted after UMHB partnered with a branding firm — that led hundreds of surveys, focus groups and workshops with stakeholders — in 2021.
“By telling UMHB’s unique story, we will create opportunities for connections with a variety of audiences,” O’Banion said. “For 177 years, UMHB has equipped students for purposeful lives that honor God. UMHB has and will always prepare students for lives of leadership, service, and faith-informed discernment in a global society.”
Mallory Pike, 20, and Rebecca Westcott, 19, were ready to help push that message forward, as they serving as UMHB Cru Leaders — peer mentors that help ease the transition to a college lifestyle for first-year students — during their sophomore years.
Westcott, who is pursuing a degree in elementary education, was eager to fill that role.
“I wanted to be able to talk to freshmen and kind of guide them, because I know that I felt very scared and overwhelmed when I was a freshman,” she told the Telegram. “It’s great to just be there for the freshmen to make them feel loved and at home.”
On Wednesday, Pike and Westcott began leading freshmen of similar academic majors and transfer students in “Cru Groups” for UMHB’s annual Welcome Week festivities — events that are designed to help students feel at home before setting foot into a classroom.
“Welcome Week was very overwhelming when I was a freshman, but it was great,” Pike said. “I felt safe and loved, and it’s the best place to make friends. Now, some of our friends, like us, are on leadership teams for a lot of the stuff going on this year … so it’s going to be a really good year.”
A full list of Welcome Week activities — which includes a spirit and traditions event at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday and the Crusader Games at 8:30 p.m. on Friday — can be accessed online at bit.ly/3cYe50b.
“The (Crusader Games) is a rec time filled with a bunch of silly games, and it’s a time where you can meet different people because it’s going to be intermingled,” Pike said. “It’s really just a time to be a kid, have fun and not worry about school stuff before we have to be adults.”
Westcott hopes all of the incoming students fall in love with UMHB just like she has.
“I’ve loved it so far,” she said. “UMHB is definitely home because of the community. You feel very seen.