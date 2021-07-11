Recent rains have quenched drought conditions in Central Texas, including Bell County, but the need to conserve water remains.
The city of Temple is urging residents and businesses to participate in its water conservation schedule to help protect water resources.
The schedule includes:
- Voluntary limits on irrigation of landscaped areas to two days per week
- For locations with a street address ending in an even number (0, 2, 4, 6, or 8), the watering days are Sundays and Thursdays
- For locations with a street address ending in an odd number (1, 3, 5, 7, or 9), the watering days are Saturdays and Wednesdays
- Watering between the hours of 8 p.m. and 10 a.m. for optimal results
Bell County has received recent rains that led to partially flooding at some Lake Belton spots, including Temple Lake Park in Temple.
The National Weather Service forecast calls for a 50% chance of rain Monday. The high temperature should be 88 with a low of about 72.
The National Weather Service recorded .62 of an inch of rain on Saturday after storms blew into Central Texas. On Friday, .77 of an inch of rain was recorded at the Draughon-Miller Central Texas Regional Airport in Temple.
Lake Belton was at 596.04 feet above sea level Sunday, more than 2 feet above its normal elevation. Water was released at 2,132 cubic feet of water per second, according to data from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake near Belton was at 622.86 feet above sea level Sunday, less than a foot higher than its normal elevation, Corps data showed.