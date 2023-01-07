Drivers who regularly pass through West Temple soon can expect to see noticeable improvements to one of the area’s major roads as the city starts to wrap up construction.
City officials said work to improve and widen an existing portion of South Kegley Road soon will be completed.
The improvements, which span from where the road intersects with West Adams Avenue to where it meets Charter Oak Drive near Interstate 35, will be expanded to a three-lane street. This will include one lane each way with a single middle turn lane.
City spokeswoman Allison O’Connor said the road is expected to open to the public in early to mid-March after city officials do a walk-through of the work.
“The contractor is on schedule to finish placing concrete this month and begin preparing and placing asphalt in February,” O’Connor said. “Striping will be placed toward the end of February.”
City officials said work to expand and improve the road originally was needed due to poor underlying soil conditions underneath the existing street.
Over the years, O’Connor said, the clay soil the road was built on has seen “substantial vertical movement, causing the roadway to deteriorate to the point of reduced drivability.”
In addition to reconstructing and expanding the existing road, officials said additional improvements were added over the course of the project. These have included curbs, gutters, drainage conveyance, sidewalks and additional water lines to increase connectivity of the city’s water system.
This portion of Kegley Road’s reconstruction is actually phase two of a four-phase project started by the city to improve the entire road.
The first phase of the project was completed in 2019, while the current phase, Phase 2, began in September 2021. So far, officials said the project has cost the city $6.25 million, with the next two phases estimated to cost an additional $9.4 million.
Phase 3 and Phase 4 of the project are expected to both start construction at the same time, which will take place sometime during the spring of this year. There is no time frame for the completion of that work.
O’Connor said Kegley Road “will be useable” to motorists from Adams to I-35 as the final two phases of construction continue.
Last year, Mayor Tim Davis supported the funding of the following two phases of Kegley Road, citing rising costs of construction over the past few years.
Davis said that when he joined the Council the work would have cost the city about $12 million. Due to the increased expenses, officials delayed the project and now it is estimated to cost about $17 million.
Officials said that, once completed, the improved Kegley Road would help accommodate more traffic in West Temple.
“The Kegley Road project is an important north-south connection between West Adams and the I-35 corridor,” Don Bond, director of public works for the city, said. “This road will be improved significantly and will include an added turn lane which will help to accommodate increasing traffic demands.”