Temple Fire and Rescue firefighters hope to keep a wreath outside Central Fire Station red during the holidays.
The wreath, decorated with red lights, hangs next to a historic bell — that was once used to alert the department of fires — outside Central Fire Station.
“If a holiday-related fire occurs in Temple, a red light will be taken out and replaced with a white light,” City of Temple spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said in a news release. “The goal is to keep the wreath red during the holiday season.”
Currently, there have been no holiday-related fires, Arreguin said. The campaign will continue through Jan. 1.
The Keep the Wreath Red Fire Safety Campaign aims to keep people safe from fires during the holiday season.
“Unfortunately, residential fires happen often during this time of the year, and while they are tragic any time of year, they are particularly devastating during the holidays,” Temple Fire & Rescue Fire Chief Mitch Randles said. “We hope the wreath serves as a visual reminder to Temple residents to practice fire safety during the holiday season.”
FIRE SAFETY TIPS
Temple Fire & Rescue offers these tips to ensure the safety of local residents and families:
• If you have a fresh Christmas tree, keep it well-watered.
• Keep live trees away from heat sources.
• Do not overload extension cords.
• Inspect holiday lights for damaged cords or plugs.
• Keep candles in containers that prevent them from falling.
• Keep candles at least 12 inches away from anything that can burn.
• Make sure your smoke detectors are functioning properly.
• Extinguish candles and turn off holiday lights when you leave home or go to sleep at night.