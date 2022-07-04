FORT HOOD — A new standards book for the 1st Cavalry Division has been published.
The “Yellow Book,” published June 21, outlined standards for military regarding topics covered in U.S. Army regulations, directives and policies, according to a news release from the U.S. Army.
“The Yellow Book is not a new concept for many that have served across the Army, and it is not even a new concept at Fort Hood,” the news release said. “III Armored Corps historically maintained a standards book as well. However, this most recent publication of a standards book includes a non-punitive policy on cell phones for members of the First Team. This policy was designed to protect the off-duty hours of the division’s Troopers and spend uninterrupted time with their families and friends.”
The book “is unique in that it outlines very specific and unique guidelines that do not exist elsewhere,” the release said. “The manual outlines proper wear of the Stetson, spurs, the full-color shoulder sleeve insignia, as well as standards for the proper execution of training within the greater Fort Hood area. Though all leaders are expected to not only uphold, but also enforce these standards, the primary audience for the guide is to empower the Noncommissioned Of- ficers of the First Team.”
Maj. Gen. John B. Richardson IV, 1st Cavalry Division commanding general, said the manual will enable noncommissioned officers to uphold standards.
“We are the greatest Army in the history of the world because of our incredible NCO Corps, the Standard Bearers of our Army,” he said.
After training sessions led by unit leaders, all available troopers in the division participated in a check on learning assessment during a division-wide foundational day, the Army said.
“The assessment, while challenging, proved to be no match for the professional knowledge of the Troopers of the CAV,” the release said. “As of publication, the overwhelming majority of Troopers passed the test on their first attempt. A common theme from many junior NCOs was that the new Yellow Book will serve as a great tool as they train and lead small units, teams, and crews in America’s First Team.”