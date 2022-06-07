A Temple murder suspect allegedly shot a woman once in the forehead at close range with a .40-caliber handgun before he fled in a vehicle to Bruceville-Eddy on June 1, according to an arrest affidavit.
There, Tommy Lee Shelton called his son in Hawaii, telling him he did “a terrible thing” and wouldn’t see him again.
Shelton, 59, then returned to Temple and waited for police on the front porch of a home in the 600 block of North Second Street while his son called 911, the affidavit said.
Shelton was being held in the Bell County Jail on Tuesday, charged with murder, a first-degree felony, in the shooting death of Erin Gilligan, 47. His bond is set at $1 million.
The slaying is Temple’s first homicide of 2022.
Temple Police officers responded at 7:55 p.m. June 1 to the 911 call from Shelton’s son, who said his father allegedly shot Gilligan and he was going to kill himself, investigator Jessica Johnson said in the affidavit.
At the scene, officers found Shelton sitting on the front steps of the house and asked him if he knew why they were there and if there was anyone else in the house.
“The suspect replied that his girlfriend was in the house as well,” Johnson said in the affidavit. “When he was asked where his girlfriend was, the suspect replied, ‘She’s on the floor dead.’ As officers approached (Shelton), the suspect stated, ‘It’s me. I’m the bad guy.’”
Johnson said officers went to a large, open area east of the kitchen and found Gilligan lying face down between a bed and a recliner.
“(An officer) moved the recliner to check on the victim and saw there was a large pool of blood under the victim’s head,” Johnson said. “There was a single spent shell casing on the floor just above the victim’s left shoulder. The victim was deceased.”
As part of the investigation, Johnson spoke with Dr. Jeffrey Barnard, chief medical examiner at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas, who performed the autopsy on Gilligan.
“Dr. Barnard stated the victim had a single gunshot wound to the forehead that exited out the back of her head,” Johnson said. “There was some stippling that would indicate the muzzle of the gun was less than three feet away from the victim.”
Shelton, interviewed by Johnson, told her that he and Gilligan were arguing before the shooting.
“The suspect stated that after the shot was fired, he put the gun on the counter and then into the top drawer of the kitchen, where the .40-caliber Remington handgun was found by the police,” Johnson said.
As the interrogation continued, Shelton told Johnson he fled the scene but returned to Temple later.
“The suspect stated that after the shooting, he got into his vehicle and north as far as Bruceville-Eddy,” Johnson said. “(He) then turned around to go back to the house after calling and talking to his son in Hawaii. He told his son about doing a terrible thing and how (he) will never see him again.”
Shelton was formally charged on June 4.
The shooting is under investigation as a domestic violence situation.
Court records showed Gilligan was convicted of two Class A misdemeanors for domestic incidents in 2021. Shelton is listed as the victim in both instances.
On July 6, 2021, Gilligan was charged with assault that causes bodily injury to a family member. Court records showed Gilligan pleaded no contest on Aug. 17, 2021, and was sentenced to 12 months of deferred adjudication probation.
Later, on Nov. 11, 2021, Gilligan was charged with deadly conduct, which she later pleaded no contest to and had her probation revoked.
The charge stems from a Nov. 6, 2021, incident at the Second Street home in which Gilligan fired shots.
Gilligan was sentenced to 120 days at the Bell County Jail and was credited for 34 days served. She was later released early on Jan. 1, 2022, for good behavior, records show.
A state record search did not show any other criminal history for Shelton.