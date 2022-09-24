A fundraiser Saturday at Horny Toad Harley Davidson in Temple sought donations for the Belton Educational Enrichment Foundation and the Harley Owners Group.
The event had live music from HOG’s very own Steel Fury rock band, Firebase Brewery beer tasting, burgers and refreshments for which you pay-by-donation only. A silent auction for a television, vintage Coke cooler and other items also was held.
The fundraiser is part of an initiative set by new Horny Toad ownership to have a new event every Saturday in an effort to engage more with the Central Texas community and beyond. Van Tonio at Horny Toad is tasked every week to make sure this happens.
“We (at Harley Davidson) want to be more family and community oriented,” Tonio said. “Not only getting people into the store and wanting new, younger riders, but going out into the community to make that happen.”
The Saturday event came about when Jennifer Ryder, owner of High5HotDogs and host of the silent auction, came into Horny Toad one day and was approached by Tonio to participate in an event one weekend. Ryder and Tonio worked together to find a good date and settled with Saturday, to serve as an appetizer to the upcoming Oktoberfest in downtown Temple.
“These events are always great opportunities for everyone involved,” Ryder said. “As a business owner, I’m always looking for more exposure.”
All proceeds from the silent auction will go to the Belton Educational Enrichment Foundation, which provides grants to Belton ISD teachers to support student innovation and excellence. The foundation is 100% funded by private sources including individuals, employees and fundraisers.
Harley Davidson also has its very own Harley Owners Group chapter whose mission is to provide a safe, inclusive and welcoming community for all motorcycle enthusiasts. Horny Toad sponsored the event by providing burgers, chips and refreshments for the community attendees. The price for lunch was purely donation-based. Donations ranged from $1 to $20 each.
Timothy Tang, a HOG member, watched as new people rolled in and mentioned the burgers for donation. The fundraiser is not just for new patches and gear for HOG, but to support their efforts in community outreach.
“These fundraisers are super important, we’re only charging donations as you can see,” Tang said. “(The donations) help us invite people to ride with us and support sick children in the hospital through Dream Catchers.”
Dream Catchers for Kids fulfills the dreams of children with chronic and terminal illnesses through charitable donations, according to the group’s website.
The bikers of HOG help the organization as much as possible, members said.
“You know the misconception of bikers being hardcore? Yeah ... we’re not all like that,” Roger Mort, a biker and leader of the Steel Fury band, said. “This is a family event and we want everyone to know they’re always welcome here.”
Mort and Steel Fury were invited to perform at the event and promote their newest album “On the Ledge,” with Jim Vekasy on drums and Frank Arrelano on bass. Together, they find it rewarding to perform for the community and give back in their own unique way as they share their love of music and bikes.
The fundraiser garnered the attention of several other clubs such as the Gypsy Motorcycle Club and Bell County’s Descendants. Both clubs, like most other motorcycle clubs, pride themselves in family and community values, members said.