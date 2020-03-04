Sheriff Eddy Lange defeated Fred Harris in the race for Bell County’s top cop on Tuesday. Michael Keefe won the Republican race for Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4, Place 1 and Gregory Johnson won on the Democratic side of the race. Republican Michael Copeland beat AJ Torres in the race for Bell County Constable, Precinct 4 and on the Democratic side of the ticket, Martha Dominguez defeated Calvin Brow and Louie Minor.
Bell County Sheriff
It appears Sheriff Eddy Lange will continue to be Bell County’s top cop.
Lange received 67.64 percent of the votes and Fred Harris received 32.36 percent of the votes. Lange had 15,107 votes to Harris’s 7,227.
Lange is likely heading into the Nov. 3 election uncontested. No Democrats sought their party’s sheriff nomination.
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4, Place 1.
Michael Keefe won the Republican race for Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4, Place 1, with 65.79 percent of votes, overtaking Hal Butchart and Chet Southworth. On the Democratic side of the race, Gregory Johnson beat Daryl Peters with 66 percent of the votes. Keefe had 4,896 votes, Butchart received 1,471 votes, and Southworth received 1,075 votes.
Bell County Constable, Precinct 4
Republican Michael Copeland beat AJ Torres in the race for Bell County Constable, Precinct 4 with 64.29 percent of the votes. Copeland received 4,738 votes and Torres received 2,632 votes.
On the Democratic side of the ticket, Martha Dominguez received 66 percent of the votes, beating Calvin Brow and Louie Minor. Dominguez received 7,068 votes, Brow received 1,877 votes, and Minor received 1,716 votes.
The winners of the Democratic and Republican races will go on to compete in the general election in November for the Justice of the Peace place.