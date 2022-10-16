The Temple Independent School District will hold a Bell County parent resource fair for families with special needs children on Tuesday night.
The free event will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the TISD Administration Building, 401 Santa Fe Way in downtown Temple. The fair is open to families of special needs children ages 3-21 who attend any school district in Bell County. Food and door prizes will also be available at the event.
The fair will feature area agencies such as the Heart of Central Texas Independent Living Center (HOCTIL), Central Counties Services, Texas Workforce VR Services and Parent 2 Parent.
“Those groups, along with other area agencies and resources are among 14 currently confirmed to be on hand to provide information and answer questions for families,” TISD said in a news release.
The fair was first held in-person in 2019, but moved to a virtual format during the coronavirus pandemic.
“This year’s fair marks a return to an in-person format and has expanded to include all Bell County school districts since the same resources are available to and serve families across the county,” TISD said.
Cheryl Nelson, transition specialist for Temple schools, said all local school districts use the same resources so there is no need for multiple presentations,
“The districts can also share the workload,” Nelson said in the release. “We can tell everyone about these agencies, but they can tell their story better than we can. Families will be able to learn about everything from health insurance providers to recreational opportunities and summer camps to workplace programs and independent living resources. There will be a very wide range of resources and organizations available to tell their story and share their information directly with the families who need to know about them.”
Families can register for the fair in advance by scanning a QR code. Families who are unable to attend but would like more information can contact Nelson at cheryl.nelson@tisd.org or their respective school district’s transition specialist.