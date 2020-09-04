BELTON — A Morgan’s Point Resort man pleaded guilty Friday to three second-degree felony offenses.
The cases against Joseph Riley Knowles, 22, were livestreamed from the Bell County 264th District Court with Judge Paul LePak presiding.
Knowles pleaded guilty to two counts of robbery and one count of possession of a Penalty Group 1 controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams.
Temple attorney Michael White represented Knowles. Assistant District Attorney Erica Morgan represented the prosecution.
LePak accepted Knowles’ open plea on all three cases after Knowles waived jury trials for each case. However, Knowles asked LePak if probation was still a possibility, and LePak said it was one option. LePak also told Knowles an open plea meant he could sentence him from two to 20 years on each charge and possibly fine him up to $10,000.
No plea bargains were offered by the Bell County District Attorney’s Office, Morgan said.
LePak decided to withhold sentencing until a presentence investigation is completed.
A tentative sentencing date of Nov. 12 was set, and Morgan expects to have at least a couple of witnesses, she told LePak.
Knowles admitted he robbed Walgreens at 100 Lake Road in Belton on May 10, which was when he took the controlled substance. He also admitted on Aug. 12, 2019, he robbed the CVS Pharmacy in Belton. He handed a pharmacy employee a note and demanded prescription drugs.
Knowles already had a warrant for his arrest when he turned himself in for the CVS robbery, a case in which he was indicted in September 2019.
He remained in the Bell County Jail Friday with bonds that totaled $250,000.