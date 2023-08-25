Thomas Wayne Schauer

Thomas Wayne Schauer, 42, was indicted on an arson charge, a second-degree felony, Wednesday by a Bell County grand jury. Schauer was freed from the Bell County Jail in January after posting a $50,000 bond, records show.

A Temple man accused of setting a fire that scorched about 16 acres off State Highway 317 last summer faces a felony charge.

