Police are seeking the public’s assistance to help solve the slaying of Temple man last summer.
Timothy Drabick, 59, was shot at about 2:20 a.m. June 16, 2020, in the 2300 block of South 55th Street. He was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Temple, where he remained in critical condition for several weeks before he died of his injuries.
Drabick died on July 28, 2020.
Temple Police Department investigators determined Drabick was the victim of foul play.
The Temple Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in finding the person or persons responsible for the shooting death of Drabick, spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said Friday.
Anyone with information can contact the Temple Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 254-298-5510 or through Bell County Crime Stoppers at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.