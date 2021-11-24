The holiday season kicks off in Salado with the return of the village’s Christmas Parade next week.
The Christmas Parade, canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, is set to start at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, at the corner of Royal and Main streets. It is part of the 61st annual Salado Christmas Stroll event.
“We are more excited than ever to have our Christmas Parade back on the schedule after the necessary decision to cancel in 2020,” Deanna Whitson, chairman for the parade, said. “We have a wonderful lineup of local and regional participants, including Fort Hood 1st Calvary Horse Detachment and 3rd Calvary Regiment led by Grand Marshal Sgt. Hunter Wilson.”
Wilson, a Fort Hood soldier, was named the 2021 FORSCOM Noncommissioned Officer the Year by the U.S. Army Forces Command, according to a news release. The award was presented during the FORSCOM Best Warrior Competition at Fort Riley, Kan., in August. Wilson, of Luck, Wisc., previously won the Fort Hood Best Warrior Competition, followed by the III Corps Best Warrior Competition.
The parade will begin in southern Salado. From Royal and Main, the parade will travel north on Main to the Salado Civic Center.
Following the parade, the historic Salado Christmas Stroll will be officially started with events and shopping.
The Salado Christmas Stroll is planned for Dec. 3-5 and Dec. 10-12.
The event will be accented by new winding sidewalks and street lights completed in 2020. The lights frame the one-mile section of Main Street used for Stroll activities, the release said.
“Now that the Stroll is back in full swing this year, we are excited to have the parade and all of the traditional Christmas Stroll events accessible on all parts of Main Street,” Nancy Best, chairman of the Salado Chamber of Commerce board, said.
Salado businesses will host a variety of events over two weekends including an outdoor live nativity at First Baptist Church of Salado, performances of Charles Dickens “A Christmas Carol “ at the Tablerock Amphitheatre of Salado and live music at various venues along the route.
A Christmas market will be hosted from noon to 6 p.m. on Dec. 4 and Dec. 11 at Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St., Salado.
Tickets for Tablerock performances can be found at CentralTexasTickets.com. For information, visit www.salado.com or visit the Stroll Facebook page.
There will be free parking throughout the village, including the Salado Civic Center, Brookshire Brothers, First Baptist Church, Church of Christ and other sites. The village will provide a free trolley shuttle service throughout both weekends, the release said.