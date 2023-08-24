A teenager was killed Thursday morning when his vehicle collided with two vehicles, including a tractor-semi-trailer, in a no-passing zone, authorities said.
UPDATE: Florence ISD teen killed in multi-vehicle crash
- STAFF REPORT
