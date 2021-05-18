BELTON — The Belton ISD Board of Trustees approved the hiring of Kimberly Winters as the next principal at Belton New Tech High School @ Waskow at its regular meeting Monday night, according to a news release from Karen Rudolph, communications specialist for BISD.
Winters is currently the principal of Pearson Ranch Middle School, a science, technology, engineering, art and math-focused campus in Round Rock ISD she helped open in 2016. Her 20 years of education experience also includes leading Noel Grisham Middle School in RRISD, a campus with an International Baccalaureate Middle Years Program
“After an extensive search and interview process, we are pleased Mrs. Winters accepted our challenge to lead Belton New Tech into the future,” said Superintendent Matt Smith. “Her experience and passion for student and staff success make her a great fit for Belton New Tech.”
Winters holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Texas State University and a Masters of Education from the University of Texas at Austin. She will begin working on a doctorate degree from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor this summer.
“I’m excited about how innovative Belton New Tech is and how forward-thinking Belton ISD is with this high school,” Winters said. “I look forward to building upon the campus’ unique, innovative culture by motivating and inspiring students and staff to embrace curiosity, pursue the joy of discovery and ultimately achieve high levels of learning and growth.”
Winters replaces Jennisty Thomason who will continue her career in Holland ISD next year. Thomason served in leadership at BNTH@W for four years.
In other news, the Board also approved using a construction manager at risk as the delivery method for the district's next elementary school. During the Board Facilities Committee meeting held earlier this month, the construction manager at risk process was discussed as providing the best value for the district as it includes the construction manager in the design process and estimation of construction costs.
Michael Morgan, assistant superintendent of operations, told the Board this process will help the district be prepared when the time comes to construct a new school, which won’t be too far into the future based on enrollment projections that show the district growing by 360 elementary students each year.