After several days of training by some of its employees, the Temple Police Department now has another tool under its belt for investigating crimes and car crashes.
A team of Temple’s crime scene investigators returned to the city Friday after three days of training in Houston on new software the city will start using. This new software, produced by the company FARO, will replace the department’s current crime scene software that is 15 years old.
Department officials said the new system not only will be more accurate than what they previously had, but will be quicker as well. They estimate crime scenes and crashes on roadways will be able to be cleared up, and traffic restored, 50 percent faster than what is currently possible.
“This new system will allow our crime scene technicians to quickly and efficiently process evidence,” Interim Police Chief Jim Tobin said. “This is a great resource for the department as it will drastically reduce the time that investigators spend processing accident and crime scenes.”
Purchase of the new system was unanimously approved by the City Council in December, at a cost of more than $57,000.
The city was forced to upgrade systems after the company providing updates for the city’s old software announced it would stop supporting the product in the new year.
The new FARO system differs from the department’s older system because it can accurately capture the locations of all pieces of evidence at the scene of a crime or crash in three-dimensional space.
Police spokesman Cody Weems said the old system worked in two dimensions and required officers to manually plot the locations of object and make calculations, which could take hours of work.
“The system is very beneficial to the department to reduce the amount of time to re-create large scenes, and will produce very reliable and professional re-creations,” Weems said. “The system is set up and once turned on takes care of gathering all the information present at a scene and does not require manual input of the various points.”
Weems said the department had two choices when deciding which system to get, with both systems being reputable in doing what the city needed.
The two main factors in the decision came down to which system was cheaper and previous experience by the department’s staff on the FARO system. Weems said the city was able to get the FARO system at about half the cost of the city’s second option.
The department said it also made sure the system was able to produce reconstructions that met the standards of courtrooms across the country.
While the software will be important for some crime scenes, Weems said the department anticipates the system will be used about 25 to 30 times annually.