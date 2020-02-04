BELTON — A Belton man pleaded guilty Tuesday to shooting a man in the back near Temple. He’ll be sentenced at 1:30 p.m. on March 17.
Chase Alexander Cope, 24, said he was guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, according to Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza.
Cope could be sentenced to from two to 20 years in prison, and will be determined by Bell County Judge John Gauntt in the 27th District Court.
The April 25, 2019, shooting, investigated by the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, happened on Witter Lane south of Temple.
A man was shot in the back and was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple for treatment. He was in stable condition and later released.
A warrant for Cope’s arrest was issued by Justice of the Peace David Barfield. A stolen vehicle was seen in May on FM 1237. Two people ran from the vehicle and were found hiding in a nearby trailer. One man was identified as Cope.
Representing Cope was attorney Zachary Boyd, and prosecuting him was Assistant District Attorney Debbie Garrett, court records indicated.